Porsche Taycan Turbo S Get It

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S ends the idea once and for all that electric cars can’t be a thrill ride. This sedan’s electric motors generate up to 750 horsepower as an 800-volt electrical system gets you from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. Nearly as fast: It reaches an 80 percent charge in 23 minutes.

[from $186,350; porsche.com]

