After we pedaled the Sage Skyline, it was clear that this customizable titanium bike accelerates fast, thanks to the oval (instead of round) tubes, which provide more weld surface for improved power transfer. While we still relish titanium’s vibration-killing comfort, the bike’s speed was what made us smile most.

[from $6,424; sagetitanium.com]

