Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Sage Trout LL 590-4 Reel GET IT

In recent years, most fly rod designers have focused on stiffer, faster, more powerful casting rods. Sage engineers, though, took a step back with the Trout LL rod series. The 9-foot, 5-wt proved itself ideally suited to target trout, whether throwing tiny midges or heavy hoppers. During our tests on blue-ribbon waters of the Mason, Henry’s Fork, and Gallatin, the Trout LL could toss plenty of line—30 to 45 feet—with outstanding accuracy. Casters with better-than-average skills can accurately fling flies 50 to 60 feet when needed.

[$800; sageflyfish.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!