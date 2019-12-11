Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Seiko Prospex LX Spring Drive GET IT

Seiko’s watches have always been eye candy for divers who need a rugged, dependable oxygen timer—and the LX Spring Drive dresses that toughness up in a tuxedo. With 300 meters water resistance, a 44mm hardened titanium case, a 120-click bezel, and a screw-down crown, it’s as dependable a watch as we’ve seen, making t ideal for the dive boat. Though it’s dressed up enough for the boardroom.

[$6,000; seikousa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!