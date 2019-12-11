Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Sonos Move GET IT

The Sonos family of speakers has pretty much perfected multi-room music: There’s simply no easier way to play the same (or different!) song in every room of your house at the same time. Until now, they’ve been homebodies tethered to interior spaces and outlets. While parked in its minimal charging cradle, the Move seamlessly syncs up with the rest of the Sonos system for easy access to just about every music streaming service there is, while providing enough power to fill a large living room. But grab it by its handle and it transforms into one of the best-sounding Bluetooth speakers we’ve ever laid our ears on. 10-hour battery life should survive overnight outings, while a ruggedized design allows it to shrug off sand, splash, snow, and shock.

[$399; sonos.com]

