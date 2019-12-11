Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Thule Vector GET IT

This is as sexy as rooftop storage gets: With a slanted nose and rear spoiler, the Vector cargo box looks dynamic and fast. The locking mechanism works independent from the opening latch, so no more torquing the key on frosty mornings to get inside. The top meets the bottom with a flush, gasket closure, making one-handed opening and closing a snap—nice when we were hefting skis with the other. The white interior finish and LEDs came in handy for pre-dawn unloading on an alpine mission in the Sierra Nevada.

[From $1,400; thule.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!