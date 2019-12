Titleist Pro V1 Get It

Already the gold standard on the PGA Tour, this year’s Titleist Pro V1 went through a nip and tuck. A 17 percent thinner urethane outer layer over a thicker casing kicks up ball speed. On courses from coast to coast, our wedges and short irons still grabbed with gusto, but we noticed our drives flying a little farther off the tee, too.

[$52 for a dozen; titleist.com]

