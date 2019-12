Wahoo Kickr Get It

Finally, a stationary trainer that feels like an actual road bike. With as much shifting as a real bike offers, the Wahoo Kickr pushes you through a realistic training ride up hills with up to a 20 percent incline, and down descents. An app makes bike fit a breeze.

[$3,500; wahoofitness.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!