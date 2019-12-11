Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Wilson Triniti Tennis Balls

The world’s first eco-conscious tennis ball, the Triniti, is the first major technological breakthrough since they went from white to ‘optic yellow’ for broadcast TV back in the ‘70s. These balls have an updated rubber core that is pressurized to last longer, and they’re made with a new kind of felt that can take more of a beating, so you can play for weeks with them, not days.

[$7 for six balls; wilson.com]

