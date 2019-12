Zero SR/F Motorcycle Get It

After 1,371 miles of SoCal commuting and weekend canyon cruising, our gas bike suddenly feels outdated. The app for Zero SR/F lets you customize the motor’s output, including unleashing 140 lb-ft of torque—about 50 percent more than a Ducati.

[$19,495; zeromotorcycles.com]

