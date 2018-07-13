



Nike’s obsessed with finding faster. If you tuned in to its moonshot Breaking2 attempt in Monza, Italy back in May of 2017, you know the Zoom Vaporfly Elite made headlines just as much as the runners did. It also served as a catalyst for greater shoe innovation—first with Vaporfly 4% (the commercially available version of Eliud Kipchoge’s race-day shoe) and now with Zoom Pegasus Turbo.

Here’s our first impression of Nike’s new lightning-fast run shoe.

Eliud Kipchoge Is a Perfect Marathoner. Here’s How Breaking2 Scientists Made Him Faster.

What It Is

You know the Pegasus line. It’s been a mainstay for Nike for decades. The Pegasus 35, launched back in May of this year, is one of the most versatile kicks around, with a full-length air bag, grippier outsole, and better all-around comfort. You’ll see the similarities among Pegasus 35, Zoom Vaporfly Elite, and the newly released Zoom Pegasus Turbo. They’re all connected to the Breaking2 story.

When we got a preview of the Zoom Pegasus Turbo back in April, the term “unicorn foam” was used to describe ZoomX foam—Nike’s lightest and most efficient foam to date, touting 85 percent energy return. Underfoot, it delivers pillowy softness—particularly in the heel—swallowing any of that jarring shock that can otherwise ricochet up your legs. But, unlike some marshmallowy foams, it packs that energetic pop you want to propel you forward.

Zoom Pegasus Turbo is lighter, a bit more responsive, and more aggressive than the Pegasus 35—even though it has a considerable stack height (12mm)—lending itself to a greater variety of speed workouts.

Why We Like It

The mint and hot pink colorway is hot for summer. The racing stripe that runs along the upper and down under the bottom of the forefoot is meant to evoke the magic of racing, bringing that elite-level feel. Same goes for the heel. The heel cup curves away from your Achilles, and the heel comes to a point. Verdict’s out on whether it’ll help your aerodynamics, but—coupled with the mesh upper—it furthers that fast look.

Nike’s Vaporfly 4%, the Fastest Shoe on the Planet, is Finally Available for Purchase

Overall, running in the Zoom Pegasus Turbo is a joyride. The outsole is reliably grippy. I love that it provides the cushion of a support shoe with the lightness of a racing flat. The main takeaway was an overwhelming sense of efficiency. You can grab these to tear up the track for 200 repeats or whiz through a mid-distance run.

Nitpick

The fit is not as spot-on as other Nike run shoes. The mesh upper is definitely roomy, but it’s a bit of a tight fit size-wise. If you can, try them on in store so you get the perfect fit.

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo is available July 19 for NikePlus members via the Nike and NRC apps with a global release date of August 2 on nike.com and at select retailers.