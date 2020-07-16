Gear

Gear Review: Snow Peak’s BiPod Portable Camping Stove

bipod
Photo: Smith/BIKE Magazine

When it comes to backcountry stoves, there are a plethora of options out there. You have the larger, expedition-style stoves on one hand and ultralight, pocket-sized burners on the other. For bikepacking, small and lighter is better, but it’s not always easier. The smaller burners usually use a very small tripod or even just the fuel canister itself as support, which can lead to more than just spilled milk and justified tears.

snow peak
Photo: Courtesy of Snow Peak

The BiPod from Snow Peak takes an interesting solution to the balance vs. weight/packability conundrum—it’s a bipod stove, complete with a valve to adjust the flame intensity for better simmering, that uses the fuel canister as a third leg to complete tripod stability. It’s a fairly large tripod as well, and with the large supports above the burner, larger pots should have no balance issues. Made from a mix of stainless steel, aluminum, plastic and brass, the BiPod weighs in a 216 grams. That’s a bit heavier than other more traditional ultralight options (excluding alcohol stoves), but definitely less than the larger backcountry stoves that offer a similar amount of stability.

snow peak
Photo: Courtesy of Snow Peak

If you’re after the lightest, fastest system out there, the BiPod might not be it. But if you want a little more comfort in your life after long days in the saddle, maybe the BiPod is just the thing for you.

[$105; snowpeak.com]

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

