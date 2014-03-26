Gear review: Teva Zirra women’s sandal offers grip for coastal exploring





We’ve all been there: scrambling around among tide pools or rocky beaches when—plunk!—we’re suddenly waist deep in the water thanks to slippery shoes. And let’s face it: Even the best waterproof hiking shoes are no match for the slime-covered shallows. Enter Teva’s Zirra sandal for women, a minimalist shoe that’s part feminine, beach-friendly footwear, part hard-core hiker.

I should also say this up front: I’m a shoe snob, but for good reason. I broke my foot a few years ago while walking around in a pair of strappy sandals; when I visited the doctor to get my sexy new foot cast, he told me improperly fitting footwear is one of the leading causes of foot breaks among women. Who knew? So take my word for it when I say that arch support and secure footing should trump style any day—or you could just marry the two in this all-encompassing sandal.

What I loved:

The comfort of this shoe far outweighs any concerns I had about its appearance, though Teva has done an excellent job of creating a more feminine strap design for the Zirra. Unlike its chunkier cousins, the Zirra sandal has thin webbing with a subtle design and neutral colorway that looks as right at home with a rashguard as it does with shorts and a T-shirt. The minimal strap configuration allows you to tighten and loosen the straps as needed, with only one buckle to deal with. There’s just the right amount of arch support for all-day comfort, and the flexible sole bends over stiff rock with enough grip to keep you from slipping on even the wettest of terrain. After a week of heavy saltwater use, the webbing held up with no signs of wear. (Just be sure to give them a freshwater rinse every evening, like you would your wetsuit.) The best part? The sandal is incredibly light for how tough it is, meaning it will fit in your carry-on and won’t add much weight to a backpack.

What I missed:

Not much. The only gripe I have with these shoes is the difficulty I had the first few times I attempted to adjust the straps—but I’ll chalk it up to user error, since now it feels like second nature. Even with the added difficulty, I’d rather have a buckle-and-strap system than fraying Velcro closure, which collects dirt and loses effectiveness over time.

The verdict:

If you’re looking for a sandal that holds up to trying conditions like hot sun, saltwater, and razor-sharp rock while providing a high dose of comfort—but you hate the masculine look of other Teva designs—this is your shoe.

Buy it: $70, teva.com

More on GrindTV

5 healthy alternatives to typical road trip snacks

Winter camping gear that does the trick

7 travel bags to get you there in style

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!