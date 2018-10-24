



If you despise treadmill runs because you’re used to trotting on a beat-up belt that pounds your knees, you’re gonna want to step on the new Peloton Tread. We recently tested the Tread during Peloton’s New York City Tread Experience, completing a run-and-strength workout from its bank of classes.

Let’s start from the bottom up: If you want to invest in the Tread for your home ($3,995, plus delivery), you’ll appreciate the attention to detail in terms of style. The base has an upholstered storage unit to tie into your living room or studio apartment a bit more seamlessly, as well as the capacity to stow away free weights and resistance bands.

The powder-coated carbon steel rails lend themselves to a sleek design, but they’re also rock-solid. They have to be. They’re supporting a 32-inch screen—and to our surprise no amount of sprinting managed to jostle it.

Underfoot, there are 59 rubber-molded slats that roll on ball bearings for a smooth, joint-saving ride. It feels softer on your body—more forgiving—especially f you’re clocking decent mileage on a consistent basis or hitting quad- and lung-burning speeds, like 12mph.

Speaking of sprinting, one of our favorite features makes those walk-to-sprint transitions way smoother and efficient: handrail-mounted dials. The dial on the left controls incline and the right is in charge of speed. Simply roll the dial or push the button to go up by mile increments. It’s a godsend when you’re sprinting at full throttle and want to come down in speed quickly without bailing to either side of the belt.

The Tread is now being shipped nationwide and is in 40+ showrooms across the country.