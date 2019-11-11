



Known for their high quality, sleek, yet functional designs, it isn’t a mystery why Arc’teryx pieces are so coveted in the outdoor apparel arena. The Vancouver-based company, founded in 1989, started by making the innovative Vapor harness, which had all the Arc’teryx hallmarks – a non-bulky, clean-lined look with high durability, unbeatable function and timeless styling.

Since those first designs, Arc’teryx has carried on those integral hallmarks with all of their products. The new Sentinel AR is no exception. In fact, the women’s jacket is on its way to becoming a classic.

Let’s start from the inside out. Unlike many ski shells, the Sentinel AR, which is made with a GORE-TEX face fabric, is backed with a thin, yet warm, insulating flannel liner. Inside there is a useful mesh pocket that fits goggles on the right side and sizable zip pocket on the left. A featherweight and comfortable snow skirt seals off the jacket’s inside with simple, effective snaps to close – along with Arc’teryx’s Slide’n Loc™ system — attachments that allow you to snap the jacket into the Sentinel AR Pant.

In a world of wacky jackets, Sentinel AR jacket is only adorned with elegant dart lines, deep front pockets and your choice of Arc’teryx’s seasonal colors. From a champagney-peach color called “Elixir” to a rich navy-ish blue color called “Labyrinth,” the Sentinel AR dares anyone who wears it to be bold. And although some of these colors are new, they are distinctly Arc’teryx. Meanwhile the cut, which has a slightly longer tail that hangs over the hips to give a flattering silhouette, gives anyone wearing it a sophisticated look.

There is a helmet-compatible, adjustable hood, which easily cinches to frame the face without losing visibility. The Sentinel AR fits well over a mid-layer and moves without restriction. The arm length is long enough for those with plus ape-indexes, but can be tightened down with slick velcro cuffs.

To finish off the jacket, there are WaterTight™, invisible pit zips, plus the left arm has a handy outside pocket for stashing a ski pass, ski scraper, money, or a buff.

But is anyone surprised that Arc’teryx, as a design- and tech-driven performance brand, would construct such a considered and intentionally designed jacket? Fully standing behind their product, this jacket comes with warranty repairs. In addition, if you out-grow it, you can sell it back to the company via its Rock Solid Used Gear program. But as a ski-kit classic, it might be worth keeping forever.

