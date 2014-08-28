Stanley Classic Series – The Stay-Hot French Press Get It

With all the gear you have when you go out for an adventure, the most essential thing might not be gear at all—we’re talking about coffee. So to make sure you have what you need and can stay caffeinated when you’re out there, the Stanley Stay-Hot French Press is just right for you. This piece of gear can keep your coffee hot for four hours, and if you have a cold drink, it will keep it chilled for up to nine hours, and up to 24 hours if it’s iced.

[$65.00, stanley-pmi.com]