Gear You Can Use Right Out Your Front Door

Garmin Instinct GPS Watch GET IT

Even when my motivation is down in the dumps, my competitive nature can usually lull me out the door. Garmin’s Instinct GPS Watch can track your jogs, bike rides, and at-home workouts. Although it was built to take some serious wear and tear (it’s built on the Military 810 standard for durability), it’s still a comfortable everyday piece to keep on your wrist.

The five-button layout is the same as other Garmin watches, so if you’ve used another Garmin device there’s no learning curve. The buttons on the Instinct are large and textured, easy to reach while mid-jog or bike ride.

In the realm of GPS watches, the Instinct comes in at a really affordable price point compared to Garmin’s higher end Fenix series, and it has almost all of the same activity and movement tracking capabilities, but with a lower resolution black and white display.

There’s a stress tracking feature that seems a little overkill (especially these days). I found myself feeling stressed about getting a better stress score from my watch for a few days before removing that setting completely.

It’s not too bulky, which is usually my main complaint with high-tech watches. It’s been a great device to play around with while I’m out and about on local trails. Plus, come next winter it’s got pre-loaded settings to track your resort and backcountry ski days.

[$250; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!