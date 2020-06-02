Gear You Can Use Right Out Your Front Door

Gibbon Flow Line Treewear Slackline Set GET IT

My slackline has been collecting dust since college, but in March when it looked like we’d be spending quite a bit more time at home I was inspired to dig out my Gibbon Classic Slackline from my shed and see good my balance really was. Turns out if you don’t use it you lose it, but it’s been fun to work on getting those skills back while spending some time outside.

Slacklining challenges all those tiny stabilizing muscles we often don’t use as much, which can be really useful for skiing. Plus, it’s a fun activity that doesn’t involve more than a five-minute walk from my porch.

Similar to the classic model I have, the newer Gibbon Flow Line Treewear Slackline Set is super quick to set up, with one end strung around the tree like a hammock and the other held securely with a locking ratchet system. It also comes with tree protection wraps which many parks require since slacklines have been known to damage trees in popular slacklining areas.

The flat webbing is grippy underfoot and incredibly durable—I’ve had mine for quite a few years and although the lettering has worn a bit from being left out in the sun, it’s still as good as new.

[$114.99; backcountrygear.com]

