Gear You Can Use Right Out Your Front Door

Kammok Roo Single Hammock

Tis the season not to share, and the Roo Single is the perfect size for you, yourself and no one else. I’ve used a Roo Double quite a bit before this and have to say the Single is pretty nice, given how much smaller it packs up and how comfortable it is to sit in without all the extra fabric in your face.

The Roo hammocks are constructed with Gravitas 40D ripstop nylon, incredibly lightweight, durable, and still soft and stretchy. It’s also treated with DWR so it’s breathable while you’re lounging on hot days.

The straps (sold separately) are easy to string up in seconds whether you’re getting ready for a nap in your backyard or kicking back at a crag, and tons of loops let you adjust the height of the hammock without setting up the straps all over again.

[$69; rei.com]

