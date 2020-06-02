Gear You Can Use Right Out Your Front Door

Rollerblade Maxxum Edge 90 GET IT

Inline skating is in, I don’t know if you’ve heard. I wasn’t alone this spring when I busted out a pair of inline skates for the first time since middle school. It wasn’t quite as easy as I’d imagined it to be while referencing my carefree days zooming around the cul de sac as a child, but I could quickly see why skiers are so drawn to inline skating.

The Maxxum Edge 90 W is Rollerblade’s hybrid skate, designed to be used for anything from an eventing jaunt on the local bike path or higher output training in their “Skate to Ski” program, where you can build ski-specific fitness on pavement in the summer. It’s kind of like a 100mm all-mountain ski, super versatile and ready for whatever you throw at it.

The padded liner is far more plush than a ski boot, with breathable mesh that wicks moisture on sunny sessions and extra ventilation in the shell. Stiffness from the aluminum lends to stability and maneuverability and the laces and buckles crank down easily for a comfortable and snug fit.

I can’t pretend to be an expert on inline skate technology, but the Maxxum Edge 90 is a great choice for someone who doesn’t have a ton of experience, but wants a skate with the potential to eventually do more than just cruise down the block.

[$279.99; rollerblade.com]

