ARTU HOBBY PLANE

“This tool cuts really efficiently. You want to get as close as possible to your final shape with the plane,” says Pyzel, “A lot of first timers get really scared when they use the plane. They think they’re going to start messing up, so they ease off and think they can do all that shaping with the surform. But that’s not the way to do it.”

The Artu is a slightly narrow body plane and uses standard razor blades found at your local hardware store.

