CALIPERS GET IT

The caliper is used for measuring thickness. Shaper Supply has a basic caliper for $29 and a more complicated scissor caliper for $75, but Pyzel insists that you can save money here and build your own.

“You can use the cut offs from the Masonite and cut two basic shapes, then attach them with a bolt and wingnut,” he explains. “You hold the caliper to the rail, hold it still as you pull it back and lay it on a tape measure to gauge the thickness.”

