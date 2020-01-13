FLEXPAD FOAM SHAPING PADS GET IT

You may know this from basic DIY projects as a sanding pad. It’s as basic as a tool can get. The block doesn’t do the actual sanding, but the sandpaper around it does. Rigid blocks are used for flat parts of the board and the soft flex is best for contour sanding.

Pyzel feels that a shaping pad is something you can probably make yourself, like many other tools.

“You can probably find a piece of 2×4 and some carpet in a dumpster,” he says, “I’ve shaped all over the world in places that don’t have supplies. I just found something that works.”

