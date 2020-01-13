HAND SAW GET IT

“You need a handsaw to cut the outline from the blank after the template has been drawn,” says Pyzel. “You can literally get almost any old handsaw. You just don’t want it to be super coarse or super fine.”

If you can’t snake one from the neighbor’s shed, this 12-inch-long tapered saw will certainly do the job. Use the tapered end for nose and tail and the fat middle part to keep the rails straight up and down.

