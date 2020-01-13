HARDBOARD TEMPERED PANEL MASONITE SHEET GET IT

There are certain templates you can buy for whatever board you want to make, but if you’re looking to do your own design or recreate an old stick, you can make a template. Masonite is pretty standard for DIY-ers.

Masonite is the smooth, top layer used on skate ramps generally sold at the hardware store. The 1/8-inch is easier to cut. They come in 4-foot x 8-foot sheets. Lay it out and trace away.

