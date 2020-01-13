INDASA WHITELINE SANDPAPER GET IT

It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with sandpaper, the different kinds and the grit. Rough paper is lower grit; fine paper is higher grit.

“There’s so many different variations of sandpaper,” says Pyzel, “Some guys go all the way down to 220. I only shape with 40 grit. It’s worth investing in good sandpaper. I’ll use one sheet for 100 boards.”

Shaper Supply carries Indasa sandpaper for its high quality cutting power and efficiency.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!