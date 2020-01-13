METALUX 8-FOOT WHITE FLORESCENT STRIP LIGHT GET IT

“One of the most basic, but very important tools for a shaper to have is good lighting,” says Pyzel. “The worst thing placing a light directly above you. You want the light coming from the side. Install fluorescent lights on your shelves at about chest-high. You’re looking for all the subtleties in the shadows when you shape and this will allow you to see them.”

The Metalux has a unique flip-up socket design for quick installation. It’s durable and won’t break the bank for setting up a first-time shaping bay.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!