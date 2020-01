MOLDEX 220 N95 DUST MASK GET IT

If you plan on crafting a board from polyurethane foam, know that it’s still a somewhat toxic (though not gaseous) petroleum product. From a veteran like Pyzel to a garage hobbyist, anyone mowing foam needs the proper safety gear.

The Moldex 2200 has a collapse-resistant shell and contour molded nose bridge. A soft foam cushion eliminates pressure points.

