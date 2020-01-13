SPOKESHAVE GET IT

“The stringer is hard and the foam is soft,” says Pyzel. “A lot of novice, and even some good shapers, make a mistake when they’re sanding by bringing down the foam but the stringer stays high. When you run your hands across the deck you can feel that the stringer creates a ridge. I don’t leave it high. I have this weird obsession where I never want to feel that bump.”

He explains that you can customize a plane to fit into the curves of the nose of the board but most shapers will use a spokeshave, a tiny plane with handles on the side used to shape and smooth wood projects, to bring down the stringer. This is very basic to help with the rocker.

