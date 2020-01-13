STANLEY SURFORM GET IT

A surform is among the most basic and universal tools of shaping. It’s essentially the tuning step between the plane and the sandpaper.

Pyzel suggests a larger surform to use on the bigger, flatter surfaces and a smaller, single-headed surform for the intricacies. The Stanley 10-inch is a good first tool, known for its durable-but-lightweight alloy body. Mostly used sideways on the deck, it removes material rapidly. New blades are an easy swap.

