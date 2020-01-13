WEN ELECTRIC PLANER GET IT

OK. Here’s your power tool and one of your biggest investments as a fledgling shaper. We went with a less-expensive planer for folks just getting the bug in the garage. This is Wen’s basic 120 volt, 6 AMP workhorse. But it’s been specifically modified for board shaping.

It now has a 20-foot cord for mobility around the shaping bay and a vacuum exhaust attachment. The front shoe is rounded so that it doesn’t gouge the blank. Depth control on the top knob goes from zero to 1/8-inch. Go mow!

