Knife brands have ramped up customization options to their lineups over the last few years—turning quality knives (which look like everyone else’s) into even better ones that offer the sort of added flair otherwise reserved for far pricier blades. It was only a matter of time before multi-tools got the same treatment. Case in point—Gerber’s popular Center-Drive multi-tool has just been added to the revered brand’s custom build site.

The Center-Drive, which debuted in 2017, is a uniquely designed multi-tool featuring a spring-loaded, sliding pair of plier jaws that makes its tools accessible from the outside—rather than swinging open to expose them from the inside. A magnetic driver tool on the same center axis as the multi-tool itself functions like a regular bit or screwdriver. The Center-Drive’s 14 functions are all designed to operate the same way each separate, dedicated tool works in real life.

The multi-tool also features a user-friendly opening system that only requires one thumb to access its tools. They include rotatable carbide wire cutters and strippers, a full-size blade along with a serrated blade, pry bar with nail puller, and fabric sheath.

Instead of just the same old black and silver color scheme, Gerber now offers nine unique color options and a ton of different laser engravings for a super-personal touch. In an industry-first move, the brand also lets you customize the tools included on your Center-Drive to better match your day-to-day needs—offering a choice between four available tool packs (in a silver or black finish).