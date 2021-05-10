Get $100 Off A Horizon Fitness Treadmill With Our Exclusive Code

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting workout gear for the home adds convenience to your life, but it can be a bit pricey. That’s why you need to look for good deals on the best equipment. And right now, you can get a great deal on great equipment when you use our MJ exclusive discount code MJ100 on Horizon Fitness Treadmill.

Horizon Fitness is always the kind of place you want to check out when it comes to home workout equipment. Each item is always made to last with the kind of durability you thought was only a fantasy. And when you can save $100 on any of the treadmills in the Studio Series, why not go for the baddest of the bunch?

The Studio Series of Treadmills over at Horizon Fitness are designed to be used with fitness classes in mind. You can stream your fitness class of choice right to the monitor on the treadmill. Which is why with this sale, you should use the discount code to get the best of the bunch. You deserve it.

With the 7.8 AT Treadmill, you will get all the benefits of the Studio Series. An amazing design that won’t quit. An easy-to-use monitor that can stream your classes while keeping track of your progress. It’s foldable so it can be stored out of the way when it’s not being used. And all sorts of other extras that put this as one of the best treadmills around.

This deal of ours with the exclusive MJ100 code won’t last forever. In fact, it’s going to come to an end on May 11th, 2021. So if you’ve been looking for an amazingly put-together treadmill for a great price, this is it. Don’t dawdle and let this deal pass you by. You’ll be blessed with a sculpted body in no time thanks to this Horizon Fitness Treadmill.

Get It: Pick up the 7.8 AT Treadmill ($1,899 with discount code MJ100; was $2,699) at Horizon Fitness

