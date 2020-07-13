Get $450 Off This New Convertible Galaxy Chromebook Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you been looking for a new laptop? Something to make working from home a little easier? There are a lot of options out there. But if you want an amazing laptop that won’t kill your bank account, then you should pick up the Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung today.

Of course, the Galaxy Chromebook is an amazing piece of tech. For a laptop, it moves really fast and you won’t lose almost any power as compared to a desktop. You’ll be off and running with this bad boy in no time. It’ll stay great too with up to date updates being done in the background without you doing anything.

But that isn’t the main draw of the Galaxy Chromebook. The main draw is that it’s a convertible laptop. You can turn it from a laptop to a tablet, using it in whatever way you want and need. It’s a seamless change too. And it comes with a built-in pen for you to use in the tablet mode, making it easier to use.

Another great aspect of the Galaxy Chromebook is how great it looks. Not just the design of the laptop itself, but also how great the screen displays whatever’s on-screen. It’s a 4K AMOLED screen, the colors popping off the screen. The display will automatically adjust the brightness depending on the room you’re in.

With this cinema-quality display, the Galaxy Chromebook is one hell of a piece of gear to look at. But you won’t be doing any damage to your eyes by looking it at for long periods of time. That’s because it reduces blue light, the light which affects your eyes and keeps you awake at night.

You won’t have to worry about much when you pick up the Galaxy Chromebook. All these wonderful features and designs make it one hell of a computer. Not to mention it comes with fingerprint security. And at this deep discount, you’ll have a hard time finding a deal this good.

Get It: Pick up the Galaxy Chromebook ($549; was $999) at Samsung

