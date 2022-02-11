Get a Better Handle on Your Money With the Help of Truebill

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

All the money we spend in our lives piles up. While rent or mortgage payments take a big chunk out our of bank accounts, there are the other payments we tend to overlook because they don’t cost nearly as much. But when you add all those little monthly expenses together, the cost becomes exorbitant. You can keep better track of all that when you sign up for Truebill today.

What is Truebill? It’s an app that helps you see where your money is going by connecting to your bank accounts. And it really works: with over 2 million members, Truebill has saved its users over $100 million in the last five years. Pretty solid numbers to take into account.

Truebill’s best feature is how it tracks all your monthly subscriptions — and helps you cancel the ones you don’t want. Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, whatever you sign up for: Truebill will list all of them out for you, so you can see where your money is going. The app can even handle cancellations for you if you decide some of your subscriptions need to go.

Truebill can also help you set goals for your finances. You can create a budget and categorize all your spending to get a sense of your spending habits. When you set all this up, it becomes a lot easier for you to plan ahead for life events, like vacations or buying a house.

And if all that wasn’t great, Truebill can help you negotiate better rates on your monthly bills. If you have the premium plan, the app will even help you pay your bills ahead of time to avoid late fees. And Truebill keeps track of your credit score, so you can work steadily to raise it, and keep a pulse on any fraudulent activity.

Too much of life involves tiny little payments that are easy to forget — and they really add up. That’s why you need Truebill to help you track your spending, cut unnecessary expenses, and build a better financial future.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up now and streamline your life with this app that’s actually helpful. You won’t regret it.

