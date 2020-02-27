Get A Brand New Electric Toothbrush On Sale From Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nobody likes to deal with someone with bad breath. Brushing your teeth helps, but a regular toothbrush leaves a lot to be desired. So if you want to make sure you’re going at it right, pick up this Fairywill Electric Toothbrush while it’s on sale at Amazon.

A regular old toothbrush can do a pretty decent job at cleaning your teeth. But a lot of it comes down to you. How hard are you going at those teeth, and how long do you brush? But with the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, all you have to worry about is time. Because this will do all the brushing for you.

The Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is so effective, it can deliver forty thousand micro brushes a minute. There are five different power modes that affect brushing power. So depending on your teeth/gum conditions, there is a level for you. Your comfort is important while you get them teeth all clean.

No matter what level you choose, the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush will be incredibly comfortable to use, especially those hard-to-reach places. The bristles are made with DuPont nylon, so they won’t batter your mouth.

All you gotta do to use the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is charge it up. And you won’t have to charge it up all that often. Because with a four-hour charge, this will last for a solid thirty days. So you can brush for a month without worry.

There are plenty of electric toothbrushes out there. But not all of them can stand up to the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush. This one is ADA-approved, so dentists love it. And you can keep it for a long time, as the brush head can be replaced. When the blue bristles fade, it’s time to change. Luckily, you’ll get three brush heads with this purchase, so you don’t have to deal with buying new ones anytime soon.

When you pick up the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, you won’t have to worry about oral hygiene issues again. This thing is a powerhouse that will clean up your teeth and gums in ways an old school toothbrush couldn’t. So while this sale lasts, you should pick one up. And the sale won’t last long. It ends today. So move quickly to make life on your gums a little easier.

Get It: Pick up the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush ($19; was $30) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!