Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case GET IT!

Airpods are the new hotness within the headphone world. Their compact size are really attractive to folks. Get that friend or loved one a new pair of these bad boys at a discount that doesn’t occur frequently, if at all.

Get It: Pick up the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($165; was $199) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!