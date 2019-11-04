Get A Jump On Holiday Gifting With The Pre-Black Friday Sale At Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle GET IT!

The holidays are a big time for games and gamers. For that gamer in your life, get them this big bad Xbox One with the new Gears title. Gaming has never been this good.

Get It: Pick up the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle ($399; was $499) Walmart

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!