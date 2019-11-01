Get A Jump On The Holidays With These Gifts For The Gamer In Your Life

Elite Series 2 Controller GET IT!

Lots of folks are still XBox fans. And the controller that comes with the system is not bad. It’s still one of the best ergonomically designed controllers ever. But for a little bit of a better experience, with a better battery life and a way to customize the button options and the like. Getting a slightly better reaction time can work wonders in that game of Fortnite.

Get It: Pick up the Elite Series 2 Controller ($180) at Amazon

