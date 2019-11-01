Get A Jump On The Holidays With These Gifts For The Gamer In Your Life

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel GET IT!

Racing games are low-key a huge cottage industry in the gaming world. Dudes can enjoy their time with the games by using a regular controller, but why not go all out? Why not get this racing wheel to fully simulate the experience of driving a car at arguably reckless speeds?

Get It: Pick up the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel ($218; was $400) at Amazon

