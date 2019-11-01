Gear

Get A Jump On The Holidays With These Gifts For The Gamer In Your Life

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel
7
Amazon 5 / 7

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel

GET IT!

Racing games are low-key a huge cottage industry in the gaming world. Dudes can enjoy their time with the games by using a regular controller, but why not go all out? Why not get this racing wheel to fully simulate the experience of driving a car at arguably reckless speeds? 

Get It: Pick up the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel ($218; was $400) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear