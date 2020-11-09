Get A Pair Of Apple AirPods At The Lowest Black Friday Price Yet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are some gifts that are just obvious choices. Those gifts that are just no brainers and will be a winner no matter who you gift them to. It’s easy to pick them up, knowing they’ll go over well But when you see one of those no brainers like the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale at this price? Easiest pickup in the world.

Everyone can use a pair of Apple AirPods. Gadgets are a part of everyday life and with those gadgets means it is really easy to listen to music whenever we want. So when we leave the house, you can keep yourself entertained no matter what as long as you have these in your ears to do so.

As is the case with a lot of earphones nowadays, these Apple AirPods are wireless. That means they connect to your gadget of choice via Bluetooth. And with these, the connection is rock solid. You won’t have to worry about dropping the connection with these. Just smooth sailings when you leave the house.

You want good sound quality with the earphones you own. And these Apple AirPods will deliver supreme audio quality wherever you go. Nothing too loud but it is clean and crisp so you can listen to music or take a call with no worries about missing a beat.

The battery life on the Apple AirPods is really strong too. You won’t have to worry about running out of a charge all that often. But if you do find yourself needing a little boost, you’re in luck. These come with a charging case for you to store them when you’re not using them. And they’ll get a nice quick charge in there.

No matter the time of year, these Apple AirPods with Charging Case will make for a great pickup. For yourself or for a loved one, you can’t go wrong here. Especially with them being this heavily discounted. So pick up a pair now and get some of that holiday shopping done way ahead of time.

Get It: Pick up the Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($99; was $159) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!