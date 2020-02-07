Get An Amazing 4K Ultra HD TV On Sale At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone loves movies. From cinephiles to casual fans, movies bring people together. That’s why the Oscars are so fun to watch.

Lots of us watch movies at home these days. If you want to enjoy those movies as best as you can, you should pick up the LG 55″ 4K Ultra HD OLED TV while it is still on sale at Amazon.

What makes the LG 55″ 4K Ultra HD OLED TV so capable of making your enjoyment of movies that much higher? Simply put, OLED delivers the best picture quality on the market. There are plenty of great TVs that can deliver 4K quality to your home, but none are as clear or lush as the picture of an OLED screen.

Unlike a regular LED screen, the pixels themselves are their own light source. This means that the picture is much clearer, no matter the angle from where you’re watching it. And OLED pixels produce their own color so the colors themselves run brighter. So black levels on the image are essentially pure black.

Like most TVs these days, the LG 55″ 4K Ultra HD OLED TV is a smart TV, so you can stream all your favorite media with no extra gadgets. Just hook it up the wi-fi and enjoy all your shows and movies. And since most streaming apps are displaying in 4K these days, it will mean you are getting the best image from all your favorite shows. Control it all with the sound of your voice thanks to the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

For anyone that wants to enjoy entertainment options at home with the best possible quality, the LG 55″ 4K Ultra HD OLED TV is one of the best bets you can make. The picture quality is crazy good. The screen is big but the TV itself is pretty slim, making it fit easily into any home. And if you act right now, you can get a free year of Disney+. So if you need/want a new TV, pick this one up at this price while you still can. It’s sure to go fast.

