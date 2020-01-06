Get An Amazing High Tech Notebook On Sale At Touch Of Modern

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Do you take a lot of notes in your day to day? Plenty of people have jobs where they always need to be jotting stuff down. Even with computers though, plenty of people like to take notes by hand. But worrying about taking up too much space or losing the notebook gave tech the edge. But with the Everlast Notebook on sale at Touch of Modern, you can write by hand but save it all to your computer for ultimate ease.

There’s something fun about buying a new notebook and filling it up with all sorts of ideas and notes. And with the Everlast Notebook, you can get that same feeling again. It looks and feels like a paper notebook. All things considered, it is one. With 36 pages of reusable, synthetic paper that looks/feels like regular paper, you can write to your heart’s desire. But it does more.

With the synthetic paper it uses, the Everlast Notebook can be used over and over. How so? Well, when you use a Pilot FriXion pen, you can write down anything you need, wait 15 seconds for it to settle, and your notes are set in place. And if you need to make space in the notebook, just use water and it’s gone with ease. Even better is that this synthetic paper can be used and erased over 1,000 times without worry.

Before you erase all those notes though, the Everlast Notebook makes it easy to never lose them. Because with the free Rocketbook app, you can scan the pages and upload the contents to the app to have them saved as a digital file. It really makes it so easy to take notes and never worry about losing them again. And when you purchase this bundle on sale, you get a Pilot FriXion pen and a pen station platform so you never lose the pen.

If you want to get a new notebook for work or for the home, you could do much worse than the Everlast Notebook. It is basically just like an old school notebook in use and in feel. But with the high tech features at hand, you will never have to worry about losing the contents or taking up space with old notebooks. Use this over 1,000 times with no change in performance. You really can’t go wrong. So pick it up while supplies still last.

Get It: Pick up the Everlast Notebook ($30; was $39) at Touch of Modern

