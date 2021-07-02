Get Back Into Shape After The Holiday With This Yoga Mat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The 4th of July is a great holiday. You can hang out with friends and family in the backyard with some drinks in hand and some good food on the grill. But it can regress some of your physical fitness. And you need to find a way to get back into the swing of things. Which is why you should probably get yourself back into shape with yoga and the BalanceFrom Fitness 1″ Go Cloud All Purpose Extra Thick Yoga Mat.

Yoga is great because you can really do it anywhere. There’s no equipment needed other than a mat like this one. Something to give you comfort and support while you contort your body into various positions. And doing it will get your body nice and limber. Your core will improve greatly and will make your stamina improve, which in turn will make working out in other areas that much easier.

Why should you pick this BalanceFrom Fitness 1″ Go Cloud All Purpose Extra Thick Yoga Mat to be your mat of choice? Well simply put, it is incredibly convenient and quite durable. With the extra-thick, 1-inch design, it can handle your workout inside or out. It rolls up quite easily and has a strap to make it easy for you to transport it. In no time, you’ll be ready to roll.

There’s never a bad time to get yourself back into shape. But if you feel like you’re gonna go real hard this 4th of July weekend, then you need to maybe think about starting a yoga routine. And if you make that decision, this BalanceFrom Fitness 1″ Go Cloud All Purpose Extra Thick Yoga Mat is for you. You can work out anywhere with the support and protection you need. So grab one now and prepare yourself for the workout to come.

Get It: Pick up the BalanceFrom Fitness 1″ Go Cloud All Purpose Extra Thick Yoga Mat ($30) at Zappos

