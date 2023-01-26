Get Back Into Vinyl With This Fluance Record Player

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the wildest turns of events in the last 10 or so years has been the resurgence of vinyl. People still download and stream music. But for listening to music at home, you can’t beat the crisp audio quality that comes from vinyl. And if you want to get in on the vinyl game or upgrade your setup, then you should pick up this Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Record Player right now.

Having been in on the vinyl game for a while now (we love collecting movie soundtracks), the Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Record Player has been a big boon to our lives. Going from a functional if unimpressive setup to this fantastic item has added a whole new dimension to our records.

One of the biggest reasons for the Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Record Player being so great is the diamond elliptical tipped stylus. This stands out from other needles and whatnot on lesser-record players. It allows for greater tracking of the grooves which in turn leads to much cleaner audio.

You also get a very balanced arm on this player to help aid in the audio quality. It won’t wobble and lead to any issues with the record. Add in all the other intricacies of this machine with the precision construction and you got an audio machine that leaves most others in the dust. Add in some higher-end speakers to the mix, and you’re really cooking with gas.

Having this in our life has been a real blessing. The jump in quality has been substantial. We can never go back to listening to a John Carpenter score on a lesser machine. So head on over to Amazon right now and pick up the Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Record Player if you want to get in on the high-end audio game.

Get It: Pick up the Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Record Player ($250) at Amazon

