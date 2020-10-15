Get Clean Water Straight From The Sink With This Water Filtration System

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes down to it, how can you be really sure that the water that is coming out of the tap is any good? There can be so many undesirable things in that water that you just don’t want to ingest. To avoid any of those things getting into your system, you should pick up the Sawyer Products Tap Water Filtration System.

This Sawyer Products Tap Water Filtration System is a brand new product from the charitable arm of the Sawyer company, Sawyer International. That’s because this an item that is made for families all around the world in need. In need of good, clean water to drink throughout the day.

How does the Sawyer Products Tap Water Filtration System clean out the water? Simply put, it does so using a hollow fiber membrane design. This design is inspired by Kidney dialysis machines. So when water goes through, 99.99% of all bacteria are flushed from the water for a refreshing drink.

Not only is the Sawyer Products Tap Water Filtration System great for the home, but it is great for the go too. You can use it in RV’s and hose spigots too. Everywhere you go, this can clean out 500 gallons of water a day. It comes with different adapters so you can hook it up to whatever setup you have.

Having the Sawyer Products Tap Water Filtration System is a godsend. Even for everyday use, it just eases your mind a bit. Don’t even mention if you need it during a natural disaster or the like. Pick it up now to give the home a little piece of mind. Trust us. We’ve tried it out and loved every single drink we took from it.

Get It: Pick up the Sawyer Products Tap Water Filtration System ($40) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!