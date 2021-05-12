Get Clean Water Wherever You Go With The LifeStraw Water Bottle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you go out for a walk or a run or whatever it is you’re doing, you should bring a water bottle with you. That way you’re always hydrated and comfortable, especially in the heat. And if you want the cleanest water with you possible, then you need to pick up the LifeStraw Water Bottle from Amazon right now.

The LifeStraw Water Bottle is going to be a big lifesaver for you guys. That’s because it has taken the LifeStraw design of a portable water filter and added it to a water bottle. That way you don’t have to use the filter on its own. In one package, you can get cleaned water and drink it at once. Convenience of the highest order.

When we say that the filtering process of this bottle is high, we mean it. 99.999999% high. You’ll have a hard time finding any germ or bacteria that will make it through that filtering process. So you can take whatever water source is around, be it a lake or a creek or just a nearby water fountain, you’re good to go.

You’ll also be able to use the filters here for a long time without having to replace them. The membrane microfilter can clean up to 1,000 gallons of water whereas the activated carbon filter can do up to 26 gallons. All in a package that is easy to carry around with you and will keep your drinks cold for proper enjoyment.

So if you plan on being pretty active this summer and want clean water with you wherever you go, then you need to pick up the LifeStraw Water Bottle. It’s affordable and it’s incredibly effective. There’s no real reason why you shouldn’t have one. Pick one up now and enjoy freshwater all season long.

Get It: Pick up the LifeStraw Water Bottle ($38) at Amazon

