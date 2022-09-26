Get Crystal Clear Audio Anywhere You Please With This Portable Bluetooth Speaker From LG

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We don’t know about you folks, but we keep seeing new tech coming our way, and our constantly impressed. Remembering how things were when we were young, it’s always wild to us. The way things just seem so seamless now is a far cry from the clunky way things were back in the day. Take this LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for example.

Nowadays, we take something like the LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for granted. Wireless connectivity for pretty much anything is a given. But when you actually get down to the nitty-gritty, this is actually quite the impressive little gadget, especially when you take into account how strong the battery is on it.

When you get the LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker in your life and start using it, you’ll be mighty impressed with how strong and clear the audio is thanks to the Sound Boost EQ mode it’s made with. You’ll have a good experience each and every time. But the shocking thing is that the battery of this little ditty can last up to 18 hours.

That’s a good amount of time to have wireless music in your life. Other features that make this so impressive: Dust and Water Resistant so it can be used in a wide variety of environments, XBOOM Lighting that has LED lights pulse to the beat of your music for a more enjoyable time, Voice Command capability, and Wireless Party Link so you can connect up to 10 speakers to really immerse the room in the music.

As we said, the LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a pretty rad piece of tech. We know because we got one of these in our house and it’s pretty great. So you should do yourself a favor and pick one of these up right now so you can enjoy concert-quality audio in any room of the house.

Get It: Pick up the LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($130) at LG

