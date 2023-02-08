Get Her a Gorgeous Charging Stone as a Unique Valentine’s Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone has a phone these days. Smartphones are the dominant way people keep in touch. Not to mention search the web and listen to music. It’s basically the modern-day swiss army knife. Which means we all know that charging can be an issue. No one loves to find that the battery needs to be refueled. But that won’t be an issue with the Charging Stone from Einova in your life.

The Charging Stone from Einova is great for a few reasons. For one, it’ll allow you to charge your phone without wires. No need to keep plugging it in and out, dealing with wires and outlets. Once you plug this in, you place your phone down atop it and your phone will start charging up. Simple as can be.

The charge will be pretty damn quick too, as the Qi-certified 10W fast charge is an accurate name. This thing will juice up that device of yours quicker than the regular wire that comes with the phone. You can sit down at the computer for a bit and let it ride the lightning and have a much better battery life when you leave.

Even better is that this Charging Stone looks pretty damn good too. It doesn’t look like a piece of tech that is just sitting around the house or on your desk. It looks like it fits into the design of the place. It can blend it. Made from 100% genuine marble or stone, this is like a piece of art mixed in with tech. The best of two worlds.

For that price, you can’t go wrong with getting the Charging Stone from Einova. With the look of it and the incredibly easy efficacy of the thing, it’s gonna be a favorite piece of tech in the home. Life will be so much easier and more aesthetically appealing with this little gadget sitting in your house.

Get It: Pick up the Charging Stone ($50; was $70) at Einova

