Get Immersed in Your Music With These Beats Studio3 Headphones

Everyone has a smartphone. That may seem like hyperbole but it’s pretty much the truth. They’re omnipresent and that means a lot of us are walking around during our days with our phones as our default music players. And when you are out and about with music playing to keep you stimulated, you should be doing so with these Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Headphones on.

These Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Headphones are out of this world. When you throw them on and put your favorite tracks on, you will be stunned by the quality of the audio that comes out of them. It’s like being fully immersed in the cleanest surround sound in town. Like you were in the studio while the track was being recorded.

Even better than the clarity of the audio coming out of these Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Headphones is how noise-canceling they are. You won’t have to worry about the outside world bleeding through and making your music sound a little less clear than normal. You’ll be in your own world with these on.

Your own world is gonna last for a while too. That’s because these super comfortable headphones have a long battery life. Up to 22 hours of straight play when you got a full charge. And if you run out of battery, a quick 10-minute charge will give you 3 more hours of play. A battery like that is pretty good in our opinion.

We’ve got a pair of the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Headphones ourselves and we can say from personal experience that these are the kind of high-end headphones everyone needs. We all get phones and we all listen to music when we’re out of the house, even inside the house when we’re bored. These will make any music session so much more enjoyable.

